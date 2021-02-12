Read this : How do yall balance bw fitness and cardio (running)

Hello there, how do yall structure a training 7 days with at least 2x calisthenics times (sets and reps), skill education (Handstands etc) and the big Chemical word CARDIO? My larger concern is Handstands and Calisthenics. Cardiovascular is only to stay fit. FYI I have already been using running to replace leg times, yes it’s not optimal but it fits my needs for now.

submitted by /u/eggkkb-01

[link] [comments]Read MoreReddit’s Bodyweight Fitness Community 🏸.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.