Read this : How do I move on(nsfw)

I am 16 and awhile back on vacation back to my home town Some overpowered, oppressed memories have resurfaced and I do not know what to do now The reminiscences aren’t really completely uncovered yet im pretty sure i was sexually attacked or worse and I can’t take a look at myself the same And i cant look for therapy or ask any one meant for help because when another member of the family had molested me multiple times once i was 10 or so and i informed my family they said I was being spectacular and to be a man and i seem like they would say the same about this encounter but i can’t just strengthen up and forget about i try out but every night before i drop sleep its crawls into mind and I just feel disgusted within myself i wanna move on plus live the rest of my life i want to be feel my my cock is mine again but Really dont know how live I know i can not just repress again and i understand i cant pretend like it did not happen but what do i do will i let it fester in my mind until it kills me those would be the only options i can think of trigger i cant seek for help through any adults because they won’t consider me seriously so what am i actually supposed to do

