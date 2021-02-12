Read this : How do I improve these 3 exercises?

Take a look at start with hanging problem. I can’t suspend for longer passively on pullup club. I want to build that strength to get 1 main reason and that is to do turned knee raise exercise. The problem is that will my arms and shoulder begin to burn and I can’t hold on for further than 20 seconds. yet I could do normal 10 pullups without difficulty. So how do I quickly get me personally stronger in this department? Second is usually planks. I can stay in the position just for 50 seconds and then I need to get break but after that I can just hold for 30 seconds and third round I can only keep for 20. How do I strengthen this particular and improve this? Lastly may be the handstand. Just handstand no pushup. I can correctly do 6 repetitions 3 set pike pushups with that I am also trying to initial learn to get onto handstand. We are trying to kick myself up yet balancing is hard. Today I was in a position to get few degrees higher however for some reason I felt all of the weight shifting to my left arm. The first thought is that maybe this is just a practice thing but We are wondering if there was a better strategy to learn this fast. I definitely want to do handstand because it looks awesome and I have a burning desire to understand it.

