Read this : How do I become taller?

Hey, I’m a 16 year old female who hasn’t grown in height since i have was 11. I hit puberty when I was 10. My mother is 4’9 and my dad will be 5’5. I’m 5’1. Although genes may not be on my side can there be anything I can do to increase our height? Is there still hope for myself?

