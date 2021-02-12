Read this : How do I become good at wit and reading people to filth?

Do not wanna be that stupid man stereotyping but how do i become a amusing reader of people. Its not due to the fact i want to be mean to just anybody but i want to be able to defend myseelf in petty arguments. I just want to be able to stand up to bullies. It doesnt help that english is the 2nd language. I’m always considering in 4 langauges. Also i actually wanna be able to verbally defend personally from mean girls who attempt to mess with me. Some girls believe I’m straight and look fun in order to mess with so they get all indicate and. Mess with me and I simply wanna be able to make comebacks plus read them to filth so that we csn make rhem stop bullyinf me

