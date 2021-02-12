Read this : How are these not the same?

Processing an average: Code #1 always models down (i. e. it truncates the decimal) and Code #2 works. But why? Code #1 int avg = round((g + b + r) / 3); Code #2 float sum sama dengan r + b + gary the gadget guy; int avg = round(sum or 3);

