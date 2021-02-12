Read this : Help understanding wallets and ETH variants

Hi, I am relatively new to crypto plus hoping for some pointers and knowing. So i singed up for a service where one can earn FARM and AMPL, and also you configure each one to deposit to some wallet address. I haven’t got either of these before and when We went looking for a wallet to support all of them I found in ledger live the particular note that my ETH wallet may accept them. So I’m endeavoring to understand if my ETH pocket accepts them does it then simply contain a bunch of ETH, and these gold coin names become meaningless? Are they simply different valuations of ETH having a different name? If so, how would certainly I turn around and SEND PLANTATION and AMPLE from my ETH wallet? Should I have separate ETH wallets for each of them? So puzzled!

