Read this : Help On Finding Media?

And so i was recently watching the fan-made sequel of Zootopia, that getting “Return to Zootopia”, and I really was excited to see my favorite scene from the movie. It was a scene exactly where she invites him for espresso again, and he comes inside, expensive forward later and he’s having a shower, and he comes out in his bath towel and opens the door, but Judys family is in front of your pet. I could have SWORN it was in this particular movie but I guess not??? Exactly where is this from?

submitted by /u/shippost_

[link] [comments]Read MoreZootopia.

