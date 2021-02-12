Read this : Help mé pléasc

I am hoping somebody can help mé out right here. I recently changed the language of the Phone to Irish so that I can learn and improve my Irish but quickly realised that the autocorrect changed to irish and managed to get extremely difficult to type in english. Ive since changed the language back to british and deleted the irish Configurations but my autocorrect remains within irish (hence the random fadas) Someone pléasc (what) help

posted by /u/dr-ro

[link] [comments]Read Moreautocorrect/siri.

