Read this : Having serious problems figuring out how to manage which models and engines are being produced by which factory.

This particular game is kind of overwhelming myself even though I really want to like it. I actually started at like ’46 I believe, built one “huge” factory to get my cars and I have two models being produced there presently, a facelift of my authentic model, and a 2nd middle design that was between the original and the face lift of the original. I also have an motor factory producing the engines for all those 2 trims, I think it’s “medium” sized. I can’t figure out how to get a manufacturer to produce my updated engine for that facelift model, it’s stuck making the first engine it seems like, and I can’t say for sure how to unassign that from the stock. I’m sorry for asking such a ridiculous question but I’m really looking to get into the game and I’m having problems figuring out some of the basics. Please perform talk to me like I’m a whole idiot because this game is complicated the hell out of me and am need to be talked to like a kid right now 😅 Thank you so much in advance for anybody who can help me with this.

