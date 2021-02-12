Read this : Has quarantine affected your fetishes?

Probably it’s just the loneliness getting to myself, but my fetishes used to be regarding being a total slut, which I really was, but now all my fantasies include love. I just want love a lot it fucking hurts sometimes. Prior to the pandemic, it was never a big deal for me personally. I was and still am in simply no position to date because I experience homophobic parents, but I was completely fine with that because I experienced satisfied enough with all the pleasure I acquired from sex clubs. I guess those people encounters were enough of a flavor of affection that I was at ease with that. Now all my sexual dreams involve a guy giving me each badly-needed sex and badly-needed enjoy, and I’m finding this eager need for both a little concerning. I am hoping this intense need goes back to normalcy post-pandemic or I fear I’ll be really unhealthily clingy plus needy in future relationships.

posted by /u/thdiod

[link] [comments]Read Moreagb.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.