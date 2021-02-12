Read this : Handsets that sync to cell phone?

Will there be handsets/landline phones that only synchronize to a mobile? My mother never ever hears her cell phone when she’s downstairs so I’m looking for a mobile phone, like a landline phone, that bands when she gets a contact. To clarify, it should ring through Bluetooth

