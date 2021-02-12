Read this : [GIVEAWAY] Flash! Pagodas to the first three who can guess a villager on my island

I am bored and feeling like a free items so to embrace my Gulliver gardening addiction I’m giving away a Pagoda each to the first three individuals to guess one villager on the island. Rules are simple! You get 3 guesses, if you guess more than one right you’ll only get one prize as well as the second will go to another entry. I am going to drop off because I’m not troubled to get a code and then have to near my gates to do terraforming. This awesome article will close as soon as the last individual guesses a villager correct. If this goes on too long I’ll drop a lot more hints in the comments. A tip for all that have read this considerably, I like blue villagers: )

posted by /u/Lucentriax

[link] [comments]

