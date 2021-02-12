Therefore what’s this thread for?

Debate of yesterday’s games 😔

Enthusiasm for today’s game 😔 Common questions Mildly interesting facts Adoring Santa 🎅 Anything else worth sharing/asking that doesn’t warrant its own post Pertaining to game threads, use the games timetable on the sidebar to navigate to the group you want a game thread for. Showcased posts and links Join the state /r/baseball Discord server!

Be sure to location your entry in today’s Nightly Choose ‘Em by /u/Mazzocchi Closed till next season. Check out: this week’s States of the Baseball Subreddits More than until next season this week’s MLB Graphical Standing Series More than until next season

New to /r/baseball and baseball? Check out these assets!

Newcomer’s Guide to Common Baseball Conditions by /u/aagpeng

Both by /u/cardith_lorda: Fan’s guide to picking a new group for the 2020 season and 2020 season survival guide, /r/baseball refresher

Interested in learning more about advanced statistics? Check out this guide from /u/2helix5you

Thinking about accessing HD baseball video shows? Check out Baseball Theater created by /u/hellocontrol_

Interested in keeping up with the 2021 Corridor of Fame vote? Check out Thomas Thibodaux’s comprehensive Hall of Popularity tracker Note: for the best user encounter, we recommend disabling the Reddit redesign while using /r/baseball. This Week’s Schedule (all times Eastern)

Day time Feature

Sunday 2/7 Super Dish Sunday! Monday 2/8 r/baseball Every week Podcast – Episode 8: Job interview with former MLB pitcher (and HoF Candidate) Billy Wagner, an analysis of Rocky Morality with /u/bleaklypositive, and a round up of last week’s news National Boy Scout Time! Tuesday 2/9 Happy Birthday in order to Hall of Famer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr’s dad; Vladimir Guerrero (1975)! National Pizza Day! Wed 2/10 Happy Birthday to one from the Killer B’s; Lance Berkman (1976)! National Umbrella Day! Thursday 2/11 International Day of Women and Ladies in Science! Friday 2/12 Content Birthday to Abraham Lincoln (1809)! Saturday 2/13 Ah, yes! Nationwide Tortellini Day!

submitted by /u/BaseballBot

[link] [comments]Read MoreAmerica’s Pastime.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.