Read this : Gateway??

I simply got admitted into Gateway for your 2021 summer program. Wtf is the fact that? I applied for the fall term business program. Should I take it or even go elsewhere? For reference Excellent 3. 4 GPA and a 1190 SAT.

submitted by /u/SpicyMackerel

[link] [comments]Read MoreThe Best Student Section on Reddit!.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.