Read this : Future of Libertarianism

I am making this to try to see where individuals think the future of libertarianism lies. Like a Libertarian I am torn between 2 options; vote Libertarian and try to associated with Libertarians an actual power in United states politics or join the Conservative Party and try to change it from the inside. At this point trust me I’m not a fan from the current Republican Party but the unlucky truth is that Libertarians don’t keep any real political power. Certain they can win a state election right here or there but they don’t have any kind of actual effect on national policy producing. My idea is that Libertarians begin joining the Republican Party and begin influencing them to move in a Libertarian direction. Then we get to place a big comfy (R) next to our own names to calm rural plus suburban voters that will vote intended for anything red. This will let us in fact push Libertarian ideas into the popular a little bit at a time and as the old Republicans who are basically big federal government conservatives who would faint at the concept of legal weed start to, for insufficient a better phrase, die out, we are able to radicalize the younger generations to start adopting Libertarian policies. We at least possess a foothold with people like Ben Shapiro, who isn’t very Libertarian yet at least opposes making gay relationship illegal, government bailouts, and has mentioned he wouldn’t be too in opposition to legalizing hard drugs. If we discovered a Libertarian caucus in the Conservative Party it would automatically have more impact than the actual Libertarian party. We are able to sit here all day owning thirteen year old socialists on the merits of totally free markets but free markets do not have chance of actually coming to fruition unless of course we gain some sort of Legislative energy. Plus as a side we can avoid the Democrats who are as we speak wanting to take our guns (S. sixty six and HR. 127). Tell me everything you think.

