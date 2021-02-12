Read this : Foreman with ansible is a good thing to use ?

i actually came from puppet and foreman is a superb frontend for puppet. i would like to find out if it will work good with ansible, if same one has experience making use of foreman with ansible
submitted simply by /u/gabrielfsousa
[link] [comments]Read MoreAnsible – Simple IT Automation.
NOTICE.
The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .
Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.