Read this : First timer: Video/Audio Workstation with some Gaming

What is going to you be doing with this COMPUTER? Be as specific as possible, including specific games or programs you will end up using. I primarily will be by using this to work on content editing graphics/video/audio editing in adobe creative impair as well as Logic, Protools, with our Alesis i02 interface. I’d love to run some grand strategy online games (Stellaris, Civ etc) and much less important but nice to have could run elite dangerous. What is your own maximum budget before rebates/shipping/taxes? £900 When do you plan on building/buying the particular PC? Note: beyond a week or even two from today means any kind of build you receive will be out of date when you wish to buy. Between now and the finish of March What, exactly, do you really need included in the budget? (Tower/OS/monitor/keyboard/mouse/etc) Tower/OS just Which country (and state/province) considering purchasing the parts in? For anyone who is in US, do you have access to the Microcenter location? Wales, UK In case reusing any parts (including monitor(s)/keyboard/mouse/etc), what parts will you be reusing? Models are appreciated. Mouse (ET D-19) Apple keyboard (a1048), Iiyama Prolite 27” (This isn’t great yet I’ll upgrade the monitor when i go) Will you be overclocking? If yes, do you want overclocking right away, or down the line? PROCESSOR and/or GPU? Not to my information Are there any specific features or products you want/need in the build? (ex: SSD, large amount of storage or a RAID setup, CUDA or OpenCL assistance, etc) I already have 4tb exterior storage HDD but if there’s a much better way to optimise in the budget I am open Do you have any specific situation preferences (Size like ITX/microATX/mid-tower/full-tower, designs, colors, window or not, LED illumination, etc), or a particular color concept preference for the components? Something which includes glass and LEDs would be excellent but it’s not a priority Do you need the copy of Windows included in the spending budget? If you do need one included, are you experiencing a preference? Yes, Windows ten Home would be fine. Extra details or particulars:

