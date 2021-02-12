Read this : Feeling emptiness??

Umm( girl 17yo) i really don’t understand what kind of feeling is this but its such as, wanting to isolate myself??!! I have close friends which are my best friends and we are incredibly good… we talk and have a good laugh at school and i kinda appreciate that but when i come back house i just feel like I don’t wanna speak with any of them or anybody otherwise, another one, i used to use an app ( dont wanna mention the name ) so much like so much i was speaking with my friends and my ex bf like everyday for hours and i somewhat was online 24/7 but now we hate that app and such as all the social medias n almost everything i just don’t wanna anyone to speak with me or text me… uh I tried to understand what’s taking place to me so i said its bcoz i broke up with my bf, but when i think of that its recently been around 5 months and I do not think that can be a reason😪 i just do not know even my friend told me which i have changed, tho i don’t understand which way does she suggest but i think the same too 😞 Anyone can relate? Or at least show me what’s wrong with me 😪

posted by /u/Heartless_doll

[link] [comments]Read MoreAsk Girls.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.