Read this : Ever felt this weird wave of warmth, goose-bumps and tickles in your fingers, after discovering something very promising?

PLEASE NOTE: I DO NOT ADVERTISE, SPECULATE, OR EVEN GIVE ANY FINANCIAL ADVICE. THE ONLY REAL ADVICE I AM GIVING – STUDY EVERYTHING RELATED TO CRYPTO BY YOURSELF. Due to the fact crypto’s very philosophy is to be open-sourced and equally accessible to everybody. Crypto is not just about money plus quick profits. During major half truths runs people tend to forget this. Anyway, let’s start – the things i meant in the title is that sensation of “childish joy of discover”. It’s something that we stop encounter as adults, after understanding the simple laws of life and getting confident with our routine. I will further make reference to this feeling as “warmth”. I actually experienced “warmth” couple of times within my teen years: when I heard the particular “Symphony 7 Allegretto” by Beethoven for the first time; when I learned about the magic of quantum entanglement; when I saw “No time for caution” scene through “Interstellar”. And when I learned about Cardano. Same exact feeling appeared once i finished the whitepaper. The potential of this particular project is underrated by a lot of means, that it’s almost feels like it could all fake, or there is an business of some sort that somehow manipulates its price, or that I am just missing something very important. I shouldn’t mean to speculate and I encourage you to definitely NEVER buy ANYTHING on ANY KIND OF recommendation, until you research the task completely yourself, but what I believe is that if BTC price point may be the moon (and BTC will obtain it), then ADA, after programmers finish their already listed tasks, should leave the solar program. Even though ADA is my many beloved currency so far, this post is not really about it. Last time I sensed “warmth” when I searched through brand new ICOs and came across one that shown second by rating. When I opened up their official site, I instantly felt like it’s a classic scam — bright colors, graphics of unthinkable gains, etc . What I didn’t seem to comprehend is why it rated so at the top of the site. So I continued research after finishing the whitepaper and analyzing the smart-contract transaction history, everything came together. The name of the project will be Clever with CLVA token. Tend not to hurry, do not run and buy everything without thinking – read their own whitepaper and after you finish this – write all your questions for their support in Telegram, or inquire their CEO directly, he will keep AMA today at 4: 00 pm utc on their official youtube . com channel. Last minting phase will certainly continue for more then a week. You might have all time in the world. That’s why I personally is not going to invest until the last day — in case of Black Swan event, I will not risk losing my funds. And am would really like to listen what more experienced redditors think about it.

