Read this : European polytechnical university

Hi there Bulgarians i am interested in master programes in this European polytechnical univeristy within Pernik and was wondering have any one of you studied there what is it the experience? I am especially interested in Private data security and IT security learn pograme… if you have any info on all those it would be nice. So any reaction experience would be much appriciated. You do have a beautiful country i would love to arrive study there. Cheers

