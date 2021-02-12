Read this : Equation Help! Marked as Algebra but may fall under functions.

Hi there! I’m trying to create an formula with one variable, say by, where the solution will always be either six or 0 depending on the value of by which can be any number. Or alternatively, in the event that x is 6 then I obtain a solution of 6, otherwise, I actually get 0.

