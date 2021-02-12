Read this : Do you believe in American Exceptionalism?

Since defined by Wiki: American exceptionalism is the theory that the United States can be inherently different from other nations. This particular stems from its emergence from the United states Revolution… developing a uniquely American ideology, “Americanism”… America is seen as being better than other nations or having a exclusive mission to transform the world.

