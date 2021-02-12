Read this : DMT Breathing

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gYCy_HHm4qg Has anyone tried the above? The experience: felt all the sensations back again, which i used to get during my initial times of wimhof breathing. loud buzz within the ears and seeing lot of action when my eyes were closed Ok bursted all over and then I was dropping at full speed into the dark and green hole / room. The speed was like 10 times the normal experience

submitted by /u/stockyraja

[link] [comments]Read MoreThe Wim Hof Method.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.