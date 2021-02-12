Read this : [DISCUSSION] The future of fiat currency and what it means for crypto

Men, I’m curious and would like to understand what your takes are on the future of fiat currency and it’s impacts upon crypto currencies. For Context: I actually find it somewhat concerning that in past times year we’ve seen most nations around the world printing more and more of their foreign currencies without necessarily increasing the amount of manufacturing or decreasing the flow of this money. Historically, a rise in the cash supply generally leads to an increase within prices where that supply is used, which usually generally leads to a devaluation of this currency. However , due to the global outbreak and there being less need for many traditional products while there is an explosion in stock trading plus crypto investment, the increase in cash supply hasn’t necessarily led to a substantial rise in the prices of common products and services—rather what we’ve noticed is an increase in value of assets for example crypto currencies, stocks, and homes. Correct me if I’m incorrect on any of these things. What do a person guys think this will mean for future years of crypto and fiat foreign currencies? More importantly, what socioeconomic outcomes do you consider this phase of history will have around the future of the world’s economic techniques? TL/DR; What effect do you think the particular rise in money supply will have upon crypto currencies and the future from the world’s economy?

submitted by /u/apheuz

[link] [comments]Read Morenewest submissions : CryptoCurrency.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.