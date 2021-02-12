Read this : Did starting steroids have an effect on your period?

We haven’t had a period in a year. Truthfully I am more than happy for it to never return since I have endometriosis and do not want children. Did anyone right here find that addisons treatment made their own cycle more regular or regular?

submitted by /u/kiepye17

[link] [comments]Read MoreAddison’s Disease.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.