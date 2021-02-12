Bitcoin mining hardware: DD on Canaan Inc. – BTC Mining Rigs & Efficient Supercomputers

This really is my first DD on right here so cut me some slack if I forgot anything. Will try to generate this as thorough as possible. Just before I even begin, my place: 26. 5 shares @ avg 9$. Any questions / info well appreciated. ​ Background Details As mentioned in the title, Canaan creates AI Chips and is a leading company of mining rigs. I recently discovered their website after (out of real interest) debating with a friend just how much BTC mining rigs cost and exactly how efficient/power consuming they are. I found the website to be very well laid out and discovered this: “Canaan is renowned for achieveing invented the world’s first ASIC-powered bitcoin mining machine in 2013, significantly catalysing the growth of a computationally-advanced bitcoin mining sector. Today, Canaan continues to be the second largest designer plus manufacturer of bitcoin mining devices globally. ” – After taking a look at the timeline of products that they had breakthrough after breakthrough in 2020. Their team is VERY solid. Extremely excited to see what they got for all of us this year, but let’s do some mathematics now. (KEEP IN MIND: More Miners = Adds to Hashrate = Much better equipment needed = Benefit pertaining to CAN) ​ Profitability If you glance at the front page of their website, these people claim to have had 2 orders in past times month that were made for 6000 exploration rigs (each). Look at the cost of their own BTC mining rigs, you will rapidly see that they aren’t cheap, varying anywhere from 3000 – 6000 UNITED STATES DOLLAR. Based on this we can make some easy calculations: Their cheapest rig will be 3000 $ x 12, 1000 orders = 36 MILLION dollar. I know this is not pure profit and many likely does NOT include bulk discounted. Though if they didn’t only purchase the cheapest rigs but the more expensive types aswell, I think that 2 . 5-3k is a realistic pricepoint, so I’ll stick with that range during this DD. But check this article out: (10th Feb) ” The company has preorders for over 100, 000 Bitcoin-mining devices, which management says is about every it can make with its current production facilities. ” (https://www.fool.com/investing/2021/02/10/why-canaan-stock-soared-today-even-as-other-bitcoi/) 100 banging thousand pre-orders for this year by yourself. Do you see what I am viewing? This stock is NOT worth what worth right now (at the time of the DD 10. 6$) and with the complete craze bitcoin has been in lately, You need to know that this is just the beginning. As long as BTC is rising, this business will be flourishing. Add to that they have the most cost plus energy efficient miners on the market currently. Several math? Sure. Let’s do it. one hundred thousand x 2500 = 250 MIL USD$ I am using 2500$ being a realistic price point here. Even if they may be only making 10% profit upon each rig, that is 25 Mil $ net profit. And I may assure you that they are making over that solely based on the fact that these are based in China, where they obtain the latest tech for cheaper compared to anywhere else, plus I am porbably undervaluing their rigs at 2500$. Their own most expensive ones run you 6k$ so this is a very conservative estimate ​ Con Arguments Very crucial to point out the downsides that this business provides. As long as BTC goes up, this will carry on up aswell. On the other hand, would the drop in BTC cause this particular stock to plummet? I do not think so. Also we can be (kind of) sure that BTC will keep increasing in the short but also long term. Their own biggest competitor would be BitMain, however rigs that are on par along with CANs start at 6000€ (~7200$) therefore CAN has a price advantage right here. Although BitMain is currently #1 with regards to mining rigs market share and CAN is usually #2 I can see that changing actual soon. Also BitMain is appreciated at 40B$ while CANs market cap is at roughly 1 . 6B$ – hence I can see this particular stock doing a 5 to perhaps 10x+ in the long term. But who knows truthfully, could be more but could be much less. Definitely will be stocking up on stocks today. Let me know if I missed everything and feel free to start a discoussion within the comments. I myself am a strong believer in the future of this company, as it is (in? )directly tied to BTC.

