Read this : CK3, what exactly should I be doing?

Basically as the title states. I bought the overall game a while back and I actually really enjoy this. My question is, what exactly must i be doing lol? If the objective is to paint the chart there must be a better way than repeatedly fabricating a claim with a priest, investing all of that coin and then taking just one city at a time. I’ve also actually enjoyed toying with different talent trees and shrubs but it seems like with what I just stated above being the only way to gradually annex cities around me that will Stewardship is the only route to reasonably go. I MUST be missing some thing. I’m a “play the lengthy game” kind of guy so I usually enjoy starting as early as possible and am like the idea of starting off as a commoner style character but that doesn’t appear realistic. It seems that starting out with a minimum of a few vassals is almost required yet either way it seems to be that exact same grind I mentioned previously. Show me I’m wrong and point me personally in the wrong direction please. This particular game is the first CK online games I’ve gotten into so I’m certain I’m missing something. Thanks ahead of time.

