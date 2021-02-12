Read this : Cellular communication

Can someone help me with just component B of this question. I know which the addition of a phosphate to particular amino acids of kinase D triggers it by triggering a conformational change of the protein, but Now i’m not really sure of the detailed solution. Thanks in advance! https://preview.redd.it/qyh26mdbdzg61.png?width=653&format=png&auto=webp&s=a4d13bd7de1d0e779d76ae55dbb4f1f1d1a6e83c

