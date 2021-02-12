Read this : Can you leave if a police officer gives you an unlawful order?

Had been generally wondering, under what situations you’re allowed to leave a law enforcement encounter. Particularly as it relates to visitors stops. E. g. If a law enforcement orders you to do something that is not enforceable? Let’s say, orders you to turn off the camera and threatens you along with arrest for not turning off your digital camera. Here’s an example of this on a Youtube-video. https://youtu.be/TkJjfCd7QoE?t=168 I’m sure there are other types of unlawful/unenforceable orders, that this could apply to. ​ Edit: I’m interested hearing regarding any legislation around this, state or even federal. Let’s say federally.

