Read this : Can we forgive natalists?

Considering that natalism is the basis of community, plenty of well-meaning people are indoctrinated in to imposing suffering upon others whilst under the illusion that they are performing the selfless and compassionate act. You will find the fortune of being born in order to parents with good intentions, however they are also the cause of all of my struggles and sorrows, all of the terrible struggling that I have experienced and will experience in every area of your life. All humans make mistakes, but can you really forgive them for an act this particular terrible?

submitted by /u/groveofpines

[link] [comments]Read MoreAntinatalism.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.