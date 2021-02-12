Read this : Can I add blood from my fingers to tooth socket to form new blood clot?

we damaged the newly formed blood clog after tooth extraction, only fifty percent blood clots left, i feel the not gona be enough to prevent the dry socket. I am assuming the particular blood clot in the extraction opening is just same as the blood whenever u cut ur fingers open up, if thats correct, then really want to add blood to the extraction gap from somewhere else to form new bloodstream clot, which will prevent dry outlet?

