Read this : Calorie surpluse diet during injury recovery?

Hey everyone I recently injured myself and therefore have to take a few weeks off training. Considering that I’m trying to gain muskle Now i’m currently eating in a surplus. I simply don’t know, wether I should keep our surplus during the recovery. Is it worth it to keep eating quite alot or even should I cut down on the food? Thanks for the assist: )

