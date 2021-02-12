Read this : CA Essay Resource Recommendation – End All Be All?

In case your biggest fear were California’s works, what resource(s) would you use in the last 2 weeks to learn what you needed to as soon as possible? How would you memorize? I have gathered quite a few resources and I think now I’m too much water. I’m not sure what I should depend on. Deferring is not an option at this point, and am feel good about the MBE + REHABILITATION (just need to practice 1PT). Now i’m struggling to learn/memorize the CALIFORNIA essays. I have Mary Basick’s guide. If I review the essays trying to commit the essay examples in order to memory, would that be enough?

