Read this : Building a first pc

What is going to you be doing with this PERSONAL COMPUTER? Be as specific as possible, including specific games or programs you can be using. Mostly games What is your own maximum budget before rebates/shipping/taxes? 800$ – 950$ When do you plan upon building/buying the PC? Note: past a week or two from nowadays means any build you receive is going to be out of date when you want to buy. Early mar or later What, exactly, do you really need included in the budget? (Tower/OS/monitor/keyboard/mouse/etc) *Tower ( can also suggest some good for worth monitor) Which country (and state/province) will you be purchasing the parts within? If you’re in US, do you have entry to a Microcenter location? Malaysia In case reusing any parts (including monitor(s)/keyboard/mouse/etc), what parts will you be reusing? Models are appreciated. No because it our first pc build Will you be overclocking? If yes, are you interested in overclocking right away, or even down the line? CPU and/or GPU? SIMPLY NO Are there any specific features or products you want/need in the build? (ex: SSD, large amount of storage or a RAID setup, CUDA or OpenCL assistance, etc) Maybe a i5 10400F or even Ryzen 5 3600 ( if this fit in the budget) Do you have any kind of specific case preferences (Size such as ITX/microATX/mid-tower/full-tower, styles, colors, window delete word, LED lighting, etc), or a specific color theme preference for the elements? *Mid tower or full tower/ does not mind the lack of rgb ( prefer no rgb) Do you need the copy of Windows included in the spending budget? If you do need one included, are you experiencing a preference? No **Thank a person in advance for any contributors that will provide a suggestion

