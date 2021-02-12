Read this : BLM and Asian Hate Crimes should be fighting for the same thing… right?

However they aren’t curently cause social media plus news companies don’t face the reality as a fear of flak. I no longer want to make this Asian Hate Criminal offense turn into an anti-blackness movement much like its not right for BLM to show into an anti-white movement (even though it kinda is in our opinion). Anyways thats not the idea because it’s not right, but some stuff need to be addressed… Black hate criminal offenses exist and is a real thing : the main perpetrators are white. Everybody gets told to “check their particular white privilege” as a response. Oriental hate crimes exist and is a genuine thing – the main perpetrators are usually black. No one bats an eye since no one wants to say “stop your own hood culture” But its true correct? Sure there’s bad apples in a bunch and I’m not creating a claim that I think there’s something innately wrong with black culture. Yet someone who hasn’t graduated high-school plus isn’t “educated” is more likely to fault Asians for COVID-19. It isn’t the coincidence that Blacks also have the best graduation rate amongst ethnicities in the us. How can someone see all these movies of Asians getting assaulted simply by blacks and not point out anything to perform with race like BLM? Precisely why aren’t us Asians being because vocal about this as blacks are usually for BLM? THIS IS THE EPITOME of exactly why a subreddit like this exists. Exactly why is the public eye not saying “black people need to be educated? ” F*** this shit. Fight back.

