Read this : Best way to practice strafing

Issue I have in gunfights is that individuals are able to put strafe me within close range fights. Although recently I’ve been trying to figure out if I was just bad at strafing or even if I just get into too many gunfights where people have the chance to strafe, yet that’s a question for another time. What is the best way to practice strafing and actually having the ability to remember to use it in fights?

posted by /u/aagrace22

[link] [comments]Read More/r/ApexUniversity.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.