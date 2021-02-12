Read this : Beats 3 solo reset every time I fold them and wont turn off unless I connect them to my phone again while the light flashes and THEN press power. And then wont connect to my phone while all the lights are lit up. Is now stuck with one red light and the bigger light lit up and wont turn off.

Simply the lights are constantly lit upward and it doesnt connect or switch off. Ive honestly had nothing but difficulties with my beats and im obtaining tired of it. They’re only 2 yrs old and the light doesn’t illuminate anymore when charging and the material around the speakers are constantly arriving unglued and deteriorating for simply no reason.

submitted by /u/HollowPomegranate

[link] [comments]Read MoreDr. Dre Beats Headphones.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.