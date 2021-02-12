Read this : Barebones Video editing build with power and speed

We are looking to build a good video modifying desktop rig with as much making power as I can get and no “nice to have” extras. I am considering around $1200. It would, however , become nice to have an SSD drive for your Windows 10 O/S and Adobe Premiere/After Effects, a big drive regarding working files. Processor needs to reduce through rendering like butter (or close to it) and work with Adobe After Effects too. No monitor needed but I would like to be able to run the 4K Samsung and a secondary keep track of at the same time. I am currently using 24Gb of ram which seems to be enough. I need both WiFi and ethernet, ports as well as connections for Azure Tooth and multiple USB slots. I look forward to your suggestions when i have puzzled over this a little already. Forgot to mention that Now i am in Canada and already have key pad and mouse, although upgrades towards the old Acer basic-extended might be regarded as if necessary. ​ Thanks, looking forward to your own suggestions.

