Read this : Bad first experience, try again?

Poor first experience, try again? I actually (24m) had gay sex initially recently. I hated it a lot lol. Why? I’m not even certain, they weren’t pushy and they had been very respectful of what I do and didn’t want to do. I lead and bottomed. But didn’t appreciate it. I’ve only had sex along with women up until this point and I completely enjoy women but thought I had been bisexual. But , I’m lusting for guys again. Seeing big beautiful cocks just makes me wanna deepthroat it and bounce my rear end up and down on it. I lust meant for Dick a lottt. But I am so nervous of disappointing the next male partner. I reduce it short last time and they also weren’t mad but I’m certain it’s disappointing lol. Should I provide another go /:? I feel such as i like Dick more than I like males. Like, in a lot of porn a person don’t see that guys face you simply see his beautiful cock. With that said , I think it’s kinda hard to find a man to just let me use use their Dick and pretend the upper 1 / 2 of his body doesn’t exist? I’d try a trans girl but all those are hard to come by lol Any help and advice helps I’m confused

