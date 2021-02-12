Read this : ASIA or NDQ? Which ETF can you see doing better in the long run?

Obtained a lot of recommendations for both but We are unsettled on which one to buy into. Similarly, there’s the slightly riskier ASIAN COUNTRIES ETF (as I don’t know just as much about the companies) which has reported very good returns, (not an indication I know however it still is a fact) but also includes a high management fee cost. (Which doesn’t mean too much if it earnings well) It’s also a developing field so it has a potential for really good development. On the other hand, there’s the NDQ that has lots of holdings in good blue-chip companies which I know a decent little bit about, as well as a not too expensive management charge cost, but with not as much returns. Slight noob when it comes to this, since I just started a couple of months ago, but I’ll sell my current ETF that was a bit of a FOMO (HACK) but I will not really be making many losses. Now i’m not so certain on it anymore. So what do you guys think? I’m inclined towards ASIA potentially.

