Read this : argh! credit score still hasn’t increased despite credit card usage decreases this month reported: 109% to 5%, 72% to 18%, 51% to 18%

By | February 12, 2021
0 Comment
Share

we track everything closely on the experian app & can see that all three or more bureaus are now reflecting these reduces in last 10 days. typically our score goes up within a day or even 2 . any tips on timeline?
posted by /u/okrahomegirl
[link] [comments]Read Morenewest submissions : CreditScore.
NOTICE.
The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.

Share