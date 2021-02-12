Read this : are mining portfolios a thing?

hi! just starting to get into crypto and am got some extra processing I was going to put towards minin I was asking yourself if miners talk about mining portfolios. Like if you have so much computing energy, use it to mine 20% by, 30% y, 50% z appears like you’d want to balance your “investment” similarly to how you would if buying crypto/stock. do y’all do this? apologies for the noob question I have no clue what I’m doing and searching for the best currently mining coins to begin with

submitted by /u/nielsenson

[link] [comments]

