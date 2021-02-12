Read this : Any home treatments for early periodontitis?

For a long time I’ve neglected my teeth and am haven’t took it into consideration due to poor judgement. I’m 16 right now, I have darker pigment on our gums for specific teeth and the ones teeth are wiggly than the various other ones, I don’t know how reduce they are but I can move all of them, I’m assuming it moves such as 0. 6mm. Also I see several of my teeth starting to reshape alone. For many years, since I would never get a tooth cavity so based off of poor reasoning, I didn’t look into it. Now i’m pretty sure I have early, not extremely early, periodontitis and I’m expecting is there any ideas or methods I can help treat it. Atm covid cases are going up and it’s difficult to reach out an appointment for dentists due to time. If you have any ideas or even plans lmk. By the way, my tooth doesn’t look horrendous, it somewhat looks normal, but just which includes bone loss on the side of our teeth, plaque and a darker color.

submitted by /u/Vishnu04

[link] [comments]Read MoreAsk Dentists.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.