Read this : Angular change input [value] during submit

We are doing edit form, so i feel getting data from api. within select i am showing data consumer has entered [value]=”item. description” like this but when i am delivering data i want to send it along with id, every categories has identification [value]=”item. id” such as this. html < mat-select multiple formControlName=”VehicleCategory”> < mat-option *ngFor=”let item associated with categories” [value]=”item. description”> item.description < /mat-option> < /mat-select>. ts this. editForm = this particular. fb. group( id: this.data.id, Name: this.data.name, VehicleCategory: [this.data.categoryDescriptions] ); this particular. campaignService. getCategories(). subscribe((data: any[])=> this.categories = data; ); onSubmit(form: any) console.log(this.editForm); this.campaignService.putCampaign(value).subscribe( (res:any)=> console.log(res); console.log(‘success’); , err => console.log(err); ); }

