Read this : Alaskan Crabbing for Seasonal Work

Now i’m looking to get into seasonal work in Ak this summer for the crabbing season. I realize the guys work long hours to make their keep. Is there a certain of your time of season I should be upward there in Spring or Summer time? What docks, bars or cities to be in at a certain time? Any kind of equipment or clothing I should have got that’ll help with the crabbing period?

