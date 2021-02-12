Read this : Advices for an aspiring Bassist with a fucked up Pinky

Hey I’m New to The Bass I simply got mine last month and am slowly trying to learn but I’ve strike a small bump in the Road, I had Next To No control over my pinky It can bend but will secure place at the joint I’m wanting to play riffs but I can not Hold the String for the life associated with me it’s like a wet noodle and this isn’t a strength physical exercise more of A Physical Deformity I have been to doctors and I they do everything they could but my still left pinky is fucked is their particular anyone else with this issue or something Similar and if so any suggestions because right now I’m stuck

posted by /u/MoistCheezIts

[link] [comments]Read MoreBassit.

