Simply purchased set of six toa nuva for $100 USD (shipping included) on EBay and saw exactly the same set for $55. 50 (shipping not included) on Bricklink. Make sure you help!

submitted by /u/dashingethan

[link] [comments]Read MoreBionicle: the legend lives on.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.