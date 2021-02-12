Hello attending anonymous cadre, good morning clips posters, good morning cadets with ethical fiber, I’m a baboon known as feralsmile, and I’ll be conducting our advocacy briefing on a common AFROTC acronym. I propose that henceforth, we all alter our referential English towards the Professional Officer Course as follows: Rather than pronouncing POC as Pee-Oh-See, we all instead just say “Pock. inch Pros: -one syllable compared to 3 syllables is a marked decrease in squandered time; resulting in a 66% increase in spoken efficiency when referencing the acronym POC. -according to dictionary. possuindo, a pock is “a pustule on the body in an eruptive illness, as smallpox, ” which should maintain we POC (or, alternatively, pocks) humble -it sounds stupid, and it is therefore funny -it will irritate your peers and your cadre -for contracted cadets, your time spent within the program could reasonably be considered authorities time, or man hours. Man hours convert to money. The Air Force as well as the entire DOD has a huge issue with Fraud, Waste, and Abuse. Decreasing time wasted spelling out this particular acronym is a step in the right path with regards to the waste of time and time. This in turn saves money. -Adopted AFROTC wide, if “pock” is used rather than POC, we may regain entire moments per week, perhaps an hour per year associated with effective communicative time. What could you do with an extra hour’s really worth of time? Cons: -none at this time This particular concludes my shit post, any kind of questions?

