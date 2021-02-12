Read this : A Beginner skate

Seems skating for a while, but I’ve in no way owned a pair of agressive. What must i buy for a beginner on a budget? We’ve looked at the Roces M12, yet those are on the expensive aspect for me. under 100$ would be ideal, but I’m fine doing as much as 200$ for a more quality set.

